MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:MBII) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements for Certain Officers.

On July 24, 2020, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that Kevin Helash, a Canadian citizen, received a visa and, as such, his appointment as Chief Executive Officer and a Class III director of the Company will take effect on August 3, 2020 (the “Employment Date”). As previously disclosed, the Company’s founder, Dr. Pamela Marrone, will remain as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer until the Employment Date, and, as previously announced, will thereafter continue to serve as a non-employee director of and consultant to the Company.

A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

The information set forth in Item 5.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K with respect to the press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 is incorporated by reference into this Item 8.01.

The press release also announces the Company’s conference call schedule to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release issued on July 24, 2020 by Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.



MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 Marrone Bio Innovations to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on Monday,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. offers bio-based pest management and plant health products. The Company’s bio-based products include naturally occurring microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi and plant extracts. It sells its products to crop protection market. Its four crop protection products include Regalia, Grandevo, Venerate and Majestene. Its products are used in both conventional and organic crop production, and are sold to growers of specialty crops, such as grapes, citrus, tomatoes, vegetables, nuts, leafy greens and ornamental plants. It offers Regalia for large-acre row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Its pipeline of early-stage discoveries and product candidates extends across a range of product types for end markets, including herbicides, fungicides, nematicides, insecticides, algaecides (for algae control), molluscicides (for mussel and snail control), and plant growth and plant stress regulators. It is engaged in developing MBI-010, MBI-110, Haven (MBI-505) and MBI-601.