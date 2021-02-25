Marin Software Incorporated (NYSE:MRIN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

MARIN SOFTWARE INC Exhibit

About Marin Software Incorporated (NYSE:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated provides a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, display and social advertising channels. The Company’s enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies. The Company’s platform enables digital marketers to manage performance of their online advertising campaigns. Its software solution is designed to help its customers measure the effectiveness of their advertising campaigns through its reporting and analytics capabilities; manage and execute campaigns through its user interface and underlying technology that streamlines and automates functions, such as advertisement creation and bidding, across multiple publishers and channels, and optimize campaigns across multiple publishers and channels based on market and business data using its predictive bid management technology.