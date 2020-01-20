Marijuana Company of America to Launch CBD-Infused Powdered Drink Mix

Marijuana Company of America (OTCQB: MCOA) has announced that its subsidiary hempSMART has signed a sales agreement with MCTC Holdings (OTC: MCTC) to purchase CBD beverage products.

hempSMART plans to launch a new, ultra-clean label product line of CBD-infused powdered drink mix that will be unique to the marketplace.

During the initial stage, MCOA will offer a line of powdered drink mixes containing hemp extracts with over 35 milligrams of CBD derived from all-natural extraction processes. Future offerings will include other powdered and pre-mixed beverages.

“The products are based on a unique dual-hemp extract infusion process that’s unlike most products and have no artificial ingredients or chemicals. Our new product line is based on organic ingredients, including organic inulin from vegetables and trace amounts of organic coconut and sunflower oils, combined with a touch of CBD-infused honey produced at organic farms. This will truly be a unique, clean label product offering. We believe our new powdered drink line will revolutionize the beverage marketplace in the new 20’s the same way Coca Cola did in the 1920’s,” hempSMART COO Trevor Muehlfelder said in a statement.