MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MARA) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

ITEM 1.01 Amendment to a Material Definitive Agreement

On May 19, 2020, Marathon Patent Group (the “Company”) amended its note, originally dated August 31, 2017, with Bi-Coastal Consulting Defined Benefit Plan to reduce the conversion price to $0.60 per share. The current principal balance of the Note is $999,105.60 and accrued the interest is $215,411.30. The Company agreed to the reduction in the conversion price from $0.80 to $0.60 to incentivize the Note holder to convert the Note to common stock. If the Note is fully converted to common stock, the Company will have no Long-Term debt.



