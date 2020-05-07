MALVERN BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On May 6, 2020, Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association (the “Bank”), issued a press release setting forth its results of operations for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and hereby incorporated by reference.

The information furnished under Item 2.02 and Item 9.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to liabilities under that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any registration statement or other filings of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be set forth by specific reference in such filing.

(d) Exhibits. The following exhibit is filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K:

Exhibit 99.1 – Press Release dated May 6, 2020.



MALVERN BANCORP, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d926316dex991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 NEWS RELEASE 42 E. Lancaster Avenue Paoli,…

