MAGYAR BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

Beginning on February 20, 2020, in connection with its annual meeting of stockholders, Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) intends to make available to its stockholders, investors and others, and to post on its Web site, a written presentation regarding the Company’s 2019 financial performance and ongoing community banking strategy.

A copy of the stockholder presentation is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

(a) Financial Statements of businesses acquired. Not Applicable.

(b) Pro forma financial information. Not Applicable.

(c) Shell Company Transactions. Not Applicable

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Stockholder Presentation February 20, 2020.



Magyar Bancorp, Inc. Exhibit

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm EX-99.1 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting 1 February 20 2020 Forward Looking Statements This presentation contains statements about future events that constitute forward – looking statements

To view the full exhibit click here

About MAGYAR BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of Magyar Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting retail deposits from the public in the areas surrounding its main office in New Brunswick, New Jersey and its branch offices located in Middlesex and Somerset Counties, New Jersey. The Bank invests these deposits, together with funds generated from operations and wholesale funding, in residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, construction loans and investment securities. The Bank’s primary sources of funds are deposits, borrowings, and principal and interest payments on loans and securities. The Bank’s deposits include certificates of deposit, demand, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) and money market accounts.