MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

Attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein is financial information for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, as presented in a press release dated July 30, 2020.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On July 20, 2020, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s Fab 3 facility in Gumi, South Korea experienced a temporary power outage for approximately 9 hours and 15 minutes as a result of an accident involving branches of a nearby tree falling onto cables connecting one of the electricity pylons that supplies power to the Gumi plant. We are nearly fully operational in our Fab 3 facility as of the date of this report. The accident caused damage to our work-in-process wafers with an estimated total cost of up to approximately $2.3 million. The related impact to our revenue from continuing operations is expected to be negligible. We are currently evaluating potential insurance and other claims that we may have for the above loss and damages.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this report and the accompanying press release regarding MagnaChip’s forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include statements about MagnaChip’s future operating and financial performance, outlook and business plans, including third quarter 2020 revenue and gross profit margin expectations, the evaluation and expectation of costs and related revenue impact and timing as a result of the power outage, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and escalated trade tensions on MagnaChip’s third quarter 2020 and future operating results. All forward-looking statements included in this report and the accompanying press release are based upon information available to MagnaChip as of the date of this report and the accompanying press release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or general economic conditions, including those caused by or related to the COVID-19 outbreak, recessions, economic instability and the outbreak of disease; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely design acceptance by our customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; industry and/or company overcapacity; effective and cost efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses which can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us and our distributors; the risk that the pending sale of our Foundry Services Group business and the Fab 4 facility to Magnus Semiconductor, LLC or one of its wholly owned subsidiaries is not consummated according to our current expectations or at all; public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic; other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, MagnaChip’s products, including uncertainties regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that may result in factory closures, reduced workforces, scarcity of raw materials and goods produced in infected areas, as well as reduced consumer and business spending affecting demand for MagnaChip’s products due to government and private sector mandatory business closures, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease; and other risks detailed from time to time in MagnaChip’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Form 10-K filed on February 21, 2020 (including that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may also exacerbate the risks discussed therein), our Form 10-Q filed on May 11, 2020 and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or make available on our website. MagnaChip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.