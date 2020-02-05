MACROGENICS, INC. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02(b) Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On January 30, 2020, Matthew Fust notified MacroGenics, Inc. (the “Company”) that he will not stand for reelection as a director of the Company upon the expiration of his current term. Mr. Fust’s term expires at the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”). Mr. Fust will continue to serve as director of the Company until the 2020 Annual Meeting. Mr. Fust’s decision to let his term expire and not to stand for reelection at the 2020 Annual Meeting is for personal reasons and not related to any disagreement with the Company or its management.
About MACROGENICS, INC. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The Company operates through developing monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases segment. It develops therapeutic product candidates using its antibody-based technology platforms and in partnership with other biopharmaceutical companies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in human clinical testing, primarily against various cancers. Its product candidates include margetuximab, enoblituzumab, MGD006, MGD007, MGD011, MGD009, MGD013, MGD010, teplizumab and MGD014. Its clinical product candidate, margetuximab, is a monoclonal antibody directed against human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, (HER2), including certain types of breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

