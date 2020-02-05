SEC Filings MACROGENICS, INC. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02(b) Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On January 30, 2020, Matthew Fust notified MacroGenics, Inc. (the “Company”) that he will not stand for reelection as a director of the Company upon the expiration of his current term. Mr. Fust’s term expires at the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”). Mr. Fust will continue to serve as director of the Company until the 2020 Annual Meeting. Mr. Fust’s decision to let his term expire and not to stand for reelection at the 2020 Annual Meeting is for personal reasons and not related to any disagreement with the Company or its management.