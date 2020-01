On January 23, 2020, Macatawa Bank Corporation issued the press release furnished with this report as Exhibit 99.1, which is here incorporated by reference. This report and the exhibit are furnished to, and not filed with, the Commission.

Story continues below

EX-99.1 2 ex99_1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 For Immediate Release NASDAQ Stock Market: MCBC Macatawa Bank Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results HOLLAND,…To view the full exhibit click

About MACATAWA BANK CORPORATION (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Macatawa Bank (the Bank). The Company focuses on commercial banking. It also offers automated teller machines (ATMs), Internet banking, telephone banking and debit cards. It offers personal trust services, which include financial planning, investment management services, trust and estate administration, and custodial services. The Company’s retirement plan services provide various types of qualified retirement plans, including profit sharing, 401(k) and pension plans. Through its subsidiary, Macatawa Bank, the Company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services, including checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans through over 30 branch offices, and a lending and operation service facility in Ottawa County, Kent County and northern Allegan County, Michigan.