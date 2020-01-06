SEC Filings Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On January 6, 2020, the Registrant issued a press release announcing that it declared an interim dividend of $0.125 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on February 5, 2020, to shareholders of record at close of business on January 17, 2020.

A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference in this Item 8.01.

Section 9 Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated January 6, 2020