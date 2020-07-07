Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On July 7, 2020, Luvu Brands, Inc. (“Luvu” or “the Company”) issued a press release announcing its preliminary unaudited net sales for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

The information in Item 7.01 of this Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing, regardless of any general incorporation language in any such filing, unless the Company expressly sets forth in such filing that such information is to be considered “filed” or incorporated by reference therein. The furnishing of this information will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein.

(d) Exhibits



Luvu Brands, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exhibit_99-1.htm LUVU BRANDS PROVIDES PRELIMINARY Q4 AND FISCAL YEAR NET SALES EXHIBIT 99.1 LUVU BRANDS PROVIDES PRELIMINARY Q4 AND FISCAL YEAR NET SALES Q4 2020 net sales are 37% ahead of prior year; a new quarterly net sales record for the Company ATLANTA,…

About Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU)

Luvu Brands, Inc. (Liberator), formerly Liberator, Inc., designs and manufactures various specialty furnishings for the sexual wellness, lifestyle and casual furniture and seating market. The Company operates through three sales channels: Direct, Wholesale and Other. Direct includes product sales through its two e-commerce sites and its retail store. Wholesale includes Liberator branded products sold to distributors and retailers, non-Liberator products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers. The Wholesale category also includes contract manufacturing services, which consist of specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for various customers. Its products are offered in vacuum eco-compressed packaging for retail stores, mass merchants, drug and Internet retailers. It also manages, markets and distributes its products to consumers through various Websites that include liberator.com, theliberator.co.uk, jaxxliving.com and avanacomfort.com.