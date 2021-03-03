Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 9.01
Item 9.01
About Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU)
Luvu Brands, Inc. (Liberator), formerly Liberator, Inc., designs and manufactures various specialty furnishings for the sexual wellness, lifestyle and casual furniture and seating market. The Company operates through three sales channels: Direct, Wholesale and Other. Direct includes product sales through its two e-commerce sites and its retail store. Wholesale includes Liberator branded products sold to distributors and retailers, non-Liberator products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers. The Wholesale category also includes contract manufacturing services, which consist of specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for various customers. Its products are offered in vacuum eco-compressed packaging for retail stores, mass merchants, drug and Internet retailers. It also manages, markets and distributes its products to consumers through various Websites that include liberator.com, theliberator.co.uk, jaxxliving.com and avanacomfort.com.