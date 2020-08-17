SEC Filings Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On August 16, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly provided by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The press release attached as an exhibit hereto contains certain references to Adjusted EBITDAX and adjusted net income, which are non-GAAP financial measures, as defined under Regulation G of the rules and regulations of the SEC.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibit relating to Item 2.02 and Item 7.01 shall be deemed to be furnished, and not filed: