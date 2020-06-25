LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 25, 2020, LMFA issued a press release today announcing early repayment of all principal and interest owed by Craven North America N.A. (“Craven”) to Craven’s $1.5 million Promissory Note. The Note was secured by the assets of Craven including 640,000 shares of Company stock. Upon receipt of the proceeds from escrow, the Company’s cash on hand will increase to approximately $6.2 million as it continues executing on its strategy of acquiring accounts from Associations.

A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. Exhibit

