LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION (NASDAQ:LINC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02.
On May 13, 2020, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing financial results for the first quarter ended March 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated in this Item 2.02 by reference.
The information contained under this Item 2.02 in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. Furthermore, the information contained under this Item 2.02 in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless specifically identified therein as being incorporated therein by reference. The furnishing of the information under this Item 2.02 in this Current Report is not intended to, and does not, constitute a determination or admission by the Company that the information contained under this Item 2.02 in this Current Report is material or complete, or that investors should consider this information before making an investment decision with respect to any security of the Company.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a provider of post-secondary education. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Transitional. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades (automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), welding and manufacturing). The Transitional segment includes operations that are being phased out and consists of its campus that is being taught out. It offers programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, which include HVAC, welding and computerized numerical control and electronic systems technology; healthcare services, which include nursing, dental assistant and pharmacy technician; hospitality services, which include culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology and aesthetics, and business and information technology, which includes information technology and criminal justice programs.
