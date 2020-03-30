LIMONEIRA COMPANY (NASDAQ:LMNR) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On March 24, 2020, Limoneira Company (the “Company”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) at the Museum of Ventura County Agriculture Museum, 926 Railroad Avenue, Santa Paula, California 93060. A total of 17,857,896 shares of the Company’s Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, each of which is entitled to one (1) vote (“Common Stock”); 14,790 shares of its Series B 8.75% Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $100.00 per share, each of which is entitled to ten (10) votes for a total of 147,900 (“Series B Preferred Stock”); and 9,300 shares of its Series B-2 4% Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $100.00 per share, each of which is entitled to one (1) vote (“Series B-2 Preferred Stock”), were issued, outstanding, and entitled to vote as of February 3, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting. There were 16,013,965 shares of Common Stock; 14,790 shares (or 147,900 votes) of Series B Preferred Stock; and 9,300 shares of Series B-2 Preferred Stock present, in person or by proxy, at the Annual Meeting, representing approximately 89.76% of the total shares of capital stock outstanding, which constituted a quorum.

The stockholders were asked to vote on three (3) proposals, with Common Stock, Series B Preferred Stock, and Series B-2 Preferred Stock voting together as a single class for all of the proposals. Set forth below are the matters acted upon by the stockholders and the final voting results of each such proposal.

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

The following votes were cast with respect to the election of the following nominees as directors of the Company to hold office for a three-year term, ending at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders:

12,606,733 1,136,731 144,851 2,282,850



