LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 4, 2020, Limelight Networks, Inc. (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of stockholders. At the annual meeting, the following matters were submitted to the vote of the stockholders, with the results of voting on each such matter as set forth below:

Proposal 1: The Company’s stockholders approved a proposal to re-elect the following Class I directors to the Company’s Board of Directors, to hold office until the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (and until each such director’s successor shall have been duly elected and qualified), with voting results as follows:

Proposal 2: The Company’s stockholders approved a proposal to ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as its independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, with voting results as follows:

Proposal 3: The Company’s stockholders approved on a non-binding, advisory basis, the compensation of the named executive officers of the Company, with voting results as follows: