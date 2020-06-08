LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 4, 2020, Limelight Networks, Inc. (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of stockholders. At the annual meeting, the following matters were submitted to the vote of the stockholders, with the results of voting on each such matter as set forth below:
Proposal 1: The Company’s stockholders approved a proposal to re-elect the following Class I directors to the Company’s Board of Directors, to hold office until the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (and until each such director’s successor shall have been duly elected and qualified), with voting results as follows:
Proposal 2: The Company’s stockholders approved a proposal to ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as its independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, with voting results as follows:
Proposal 3: The Company’s stockholders approved on a non-binding, advisory basis, the compensation of the named executive officers of the Company, with voting results as follows:
About LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver content over Internet. The Company operates a globally distributed, computing platform and provides services under the Orchestrate Platform, which include content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security and cloud storage services. The Company’s services include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services, cloud-based storage services and cloud-based content security services. It provides solutions to deliver digital content to its customers, such as software and device manufacturers, media and broadcasters, and gaming. It provides services to deliver digital content to Web, mobile, social, gaming, large screen and other digital channels. Its services offer various features, which include video publishing, mobile enablement, content delivery, Website and cloud storage.

