LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

About LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver content over Internet. The Company operates a globally distributed, computing platform and provides services under the Orchestrate Platform, which include content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security and cloud storage services. The Company’s services include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services, cloud-based storage services and cloud-based content security services. It provides solutions to deliver digital content to its customers, such as software and device manufacturers, media and broadcasters, and gaming. It provides services to deliver digital content to Web, mobile, social, gaming, large screen and other digital channels. Its services offer various features, which include video publishing, mobile enablement, content delivery, Website and cloud storage.