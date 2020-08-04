LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:LMB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On August 4, 2020, Limbach Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release dated the same date that is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Exhibit 99.1 hereto is incorporated into this Item 7.01 by reference.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K and the exhibit attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

99.1 Press Release date August 4, 2020.



Limbach Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2026502d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Limbach Holdings Issues Statement in Response to Amended 13D Filing; Company to Report Profitable Operations for its Second Quarter ended June 30,…

To view the full exhibit click here