LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:LMB) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On September 4, 2020, the Compensation Committee (the “Committee”) of the Board of Directors of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) approved amendments to certain restricted stock units initially awarded on August 30, 2017 by the Company to certain employees, including Charles A. Bacon, III and Michael M. McCann, each of whom is a named executive officer of the Company. As disclosed in the Company’s definitive proxy statement for the 2020 annual meeting of the Company’s stockholders, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 27, 2020, 50,000 and 4,000 restricted stock unit awards granted to Messrs. Bacon and McCann, respectively, were subject to a market performance-based vesting condition, which would be satisfied in the event the Company achieves a certain weighted average stock price by August 1, 2021. to the amendment adopted on September 4, 2020, such period was extended to July 16, 2022, with respect to such restricted stock units awarded to Messrs. Bacon and McCann and other Company employees who hold restricted stock units with substantially similar market performance-based vesting conditions. In addition to the market performance-based vesting condition, the vesting of each such restricted stock unit is subject to continued employment from August 1, 2017 through the later of July 31, 2019 and the date on which the Committee certifies the achievement of the performance goal.

