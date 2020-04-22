LIGHTBRIDGE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:LTBR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On April 22, 2020, Lightbridge Corporation posted a presentation titled “Advanced Nuclear Fuel Technology for Current Large Reactors and Coming Small Modular Reactors” on its website at https://www.ltbridge.com/investors/company-information/presentations.

The information in this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by reference to such filing.

About LIGHTBRIDGE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation is a nuclear fuel technology company. The Company participates in the nuclear power industry in the United States and internationally. Its segments include nuclear fuel technology business and nuclear energy consulting business. The nuclear fuel technology business develops next generation nuclear fuel technology that increases the power output of commercial reactors; generates nuclear energy and the amount of nuclear waste on a per-megawatt-hour basis, and enhances reactor safety and the proliferation resistance of spent fuel. The nuclear energy consulting business segment provides nuclear power consulting and strategic advisory services to commercial and governmental entities across the world. It provides integrated strategic advice across a range of areas, including, regulatory development, nuclear reactor site selection, procurement and deployment, reactor and fuel technology, international relations, program management and infrastructure development.