LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:LCTC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

About LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:LCTC)

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable hand-held and fixed station breathalyzers and related accessories, supplies and education. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Rentals. The Products segment includes the sale of physical products, including portable hand-held breathalyzers and related accessories, supplies, education, training, and royalties from development contracts with original equipment manufacturer (OEM). The Rentals segment includes rental of a portion of the Company’s building. It designs, produces and sells fuel-cell based breath alcohol testing equipment. In addition, it offers a line of supplies, accessories, services, and training to support customers’ alcohol testing programs. It product line, FC Series, is designed for domestic and international law enforcement and corrections markets. It also provides the EV30 and Phoenix 6.0 Evidential Breath Tester (Phoenix 6.0).