LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS CORP. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On August 28, 2020 Liberty Star Minerals announced it has released a new geoscientific study titled Hay Mountain Project July 2020 Field Mapping Report prepared by Geologist, Daniel Koning and available to view by registering on LBSR website.

The new field mapping report was commissioned by Liberty Star to identify alteration and veining associated with an inferred porphyry copper system at depth, determine the extent of hydrothermal alteration, and comment on the possible timing of mineralization. Geologist Koning was accompanied by our Field Ops Manager, Jay Crawford and also joined later by Liberty Star’s CEO & President, Brett Gross. The 50-page report contains new maps and sample images.

Geologist Koning wrote, “Type 1 and type 2 veins are…interpreted as fluid escape structures representing the distal and possibly upper expression of a porphyry system at depth. The overall extent of type 1 and type 2 veining across the property could indicate significant skarn and CRD development at depth.” He further finds that his work “correlates with the Cu, Mo, and Au biogeochemical anomalies identified by Dr. Pim Van Geffen in his report titled, Biogeochemistry of the Hay Mountain Project, Tombstone District, Arizona, and the magnetic and ZTEM anomalies identified by Alan King’s 3D model titled, Liberty Star Geophysical Review / Integrated 3-D Model, available to view by registering on LBSR website.

The recently completed geological mapping has confirmed that the subtle surface expression of possible buried mineralisation is zoned around the previously-identified biogechemical – geophysical target at Hay Mountain. Type 1 veins (calcite-quartz-Fe-oxide, locally with secondary copper minerals such as malachite and tenorite) increase in intensity toward the covered target area (Fig.56 of Koning’s report). The reconnaissance UV fluorescence (UVF) study of these veins also appears to show higher Mn content (stronger UVF response) in the vicinity of the target, indicating a hydrothermal origin for the carbonate. Detailed and systematic geological mapping had never been completed on the property previously, and is a critical dataset required to assist with attracting a partner to fund drilling at Hay Mountain.

The exhibits listed in the following Exhibit Index are furnished as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements & Exhibits.

3.10 Social Media Release: New Geoscientific Report on LBSR.US: Hay Mountain Project July 2020 Field Mapping Report



LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS CORP. Exhibit

EX-3.10 2 ex3-10.htm Exhibit 3.10 New Geoscientific Report on LBSR.US: Hay Mountain Project July 2020 Field Mapping Report Aug 28,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS CORP. (OTCMKTS:LBSR)

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is an exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the States of Arizona and Alaska. The Company’s subsidiary, Big Chunk Corp., is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties business in the State of Alaska. The Company’s subsidiary, Hay Mountain Super Project LLC (HMSP), serves as the primary holding company for development of the potential ore bodies encompassed in the Hay Mountain area of interest in Arizona. The Company has not generated any revenues. The Company’s projects include North Pipes Super Project (North Pipes and NPSP), Big Chunk Super Project (Big Chunk), Tombstone Super Project (Tombstone) and East Silver Bell Porphyry Copper Project (East Silver Bell). The NPSP is located in Northern Arizona on the Arizona Strip. The Tombstone is located in Cochise County, Arizona. East Silver Bell Porphyry Copper Project is located northwest of Tucson, Arizona.