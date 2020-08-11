Liberty Star Uranium Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On June 22, 2020, Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (“the Company”), filed a Certificate of Designation with the Secretary of State of Nevada for the purpose of amending its Articles of Incorporation to establish the terms of the Company’s Class A Common Stock (Class A Shares), par value $0.00001 per share (the “Class A Shares”). The terms of the Class A Stock are more fully described in the Certificate of Designations attached hereto as Exhibit 3.5, which is incorporated by reference herein.

Effective June 12, 2020, Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (“the Company”), to the authority conferred to the Board of Directors with the provisions of NRS 78.120 and Article VIII, Section 2 of the Company’s Bylaws, amended the Company Bylaws. The Board has determined that it is in the best interests of the Company to amend its Bylaws to provide that the provisions of General Corporation Law of Nevada pertaining to acquisition of a controlling interest (currently set forth NRS 78.378 to 78.3793 inclusive), not be applicable to the Company. The complete Amended and restated Bylaws are attached hereto as Exhibit 3.6 which is incorporated by reference herein.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is an exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the States of Arizona and Alaska. The Company’s subsidiary, Big Chunk Corp., is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties business in the State of Alaska. The Company’s subsidiary, Hay Mountain Super Project LLC (HMSP), serves as the primary holding company for development of the potential ore bodies encompassed in the Hay Mountain area of interest in Arizona. The Company has not generated any revenues. The Company’s projects include North Pipes Super Project (North Pipes and NPSP), Big Chunk Super Project (Big Chunk), Tombstone Super Project (Tombstone) and East Silver Bell Porphyry Copper Project (East Silver Bell). The NPSP is located in Northern Arizona on the Arizona Strip. The Tombstone is located in Cochise County, Arizona. East Silver Bell Porphyry Copper Project is located northwest of Tucson, Arizona.