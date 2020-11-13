Libbey Inc. (NYSEMKT:LBY) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
As previously disclosed, on June 1, 2020, Libbey Inc. (the “Company”), Libbey Glass Inc. (“Libbey Glass”), and each direct and indirect domestic subsidiary of Libbey Glass (each a “Libbey Subsidiary” and, together with the Company and Libbey Glass, the “Debtors”) commenced voluntary cases (the “Chapter 11 Cases”) under Chapter 11 of the United States Code (the “Bankruptcy Code”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Bankruptcy Court”). The Chapter 11 Cases are being jointly administered under the caption In re: Libbey Glass Inc., et al., Case No. 20-11439 (LSS). On October 20, 2020, the Bankruptcy Court entered an order confirming the First Amended Joint Plan of Reorganization for Libbey Glass Inc. and its Affiliate Debtors under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code (as it may be amended, supplemented or otherwise modified, the “Plan”). Copies of the Plan and the order confirming the Plan were filed as exhibits 2.1 and 99.1, respectively, to the Company\’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 20, 2020. Filings with the Bankruptcy Court related to the Chapter 11 Cases are available free of charge electronically at https://cases.primeclerk.com/libbey. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, such website or the Bankruptcy Court is not part of this Current Report on Form 8-K, and we disclaim liability for any such information.
DIP Credit Agreements
In connection with the Chapter 11 Cases, on June 3, 2020: (1) Libbey Glass Inc. and Libbey Europe B.V., as borrowers (the “ABL Borrowers”), entered into the Debtor-In-Possession Credit Agreement (the “DIP ABL Credit Agreement”) with the guarantors party thereto, the lenders party thereto from time to time, and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent; and (2) the Company, Libbey Glass Inc., as borrower, the other Debtors, the other guarantors party thereto, Cortland Capital Market Services LLC, as administrative agent and collateral agent, and the lenders party thereto from time to time entered into the Superpriority Secured Debtor-In-Possession Credit Agreement (the “DIP Term Loan Credit Agreement” and, together with the DIP ABL Credit Agreement, the “DIP Credit Agreements”). Copies of the DIP Term Loan Credit Agreement and DIP ABL Credit Agreement were filed as exhibits 4.1 and 4.2, respectively, to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 9, 2020.
On November 5, 2020, to the terms of the DIP Term Loan Credit Agreement, the Required Lenders (as defined in the DIP Term Loan Credit Agreement) agreed to extend the date by which a Plan of Reorganization must be consummated to November 12, 2020. On November 6, 2020, to the terms of the DIP ABL Credit Agreement, the Administrative Agent (as defined in the DIP ABL Credit Agreement) agreed to a corresponding extension under the DIP ABL Credit Agreement. On November 11, 2020 and November 12, 2020, the Required Lenders and the Administrative Agent, respectively, agreed to further extend such dates to November 13, 2020.
Assignment and Assumption Agreement
On November 5, 2020, to the Plan, the Company and Libbey Glass entered into that certain Assignment and Assumption Agreement (the “Assignment Agreement”). Upon execution of the Assignment Agreement, the Company assigned and transferred to Libbey Glass, and Libbey Glass acquired from the Company and assumed all of the Company’s right, title and interest in, to and under (i) all employee compensation and benefit programs (the “Employee Plans”) not expressly rejected, including all trusts, trust agreements, insurance contracts, administrative service agreements, investment management agreements or any other contract or agreement relating to the funding and administration of such Employee Plans and (ii) any other agreement, contract or guarantee in the name of the Company (collectively, the “Acquired Assets”). Libbey Glass assumed from the Company and agreed to pay, discharge and perform, all of the obligations and liabilities of the Company in connection with the Acquired Assets.
The foregoing description of the Assignment Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Assignment Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.
Contribution and Exchange Agreement
On November 5, 2020, to the Plan, the Company and Libbey Holdings Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Holdings”), entered into that certain Contribution and Exchange Agreement (the “Contribution Agreement”). Upon execution of the Contribution Agreement, the Company contributed to Holdings 100% of the outstanding common stock of Libbey Glass in exchange for 100 shares of Holdings common stock.
The foregoing description of the Contribution Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Contribution Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 10.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
d) Exhibits:
Exhibit No. Description
10.1 Assignment and Assumption Agreement, dated November 5, 2020, by and between Libbey Inc. and Libbey Glass Inc.
10.2 Contribution and Exchange Agreement, dated November 5, 2020, by and between Libbey Inc. and Libbey Holdings Inc.
Libbey Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of glass tableware products. The Company’s segments include U.S. & Canada; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The U.S. & Canada segment includes the sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware and sourced ceramic dinnerware, metal tableware, hollowware and serveware having an end market destination in the United States and Canada. The Latin America segment includes primarily the sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware having an end market destination in Latin America, including glass products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that have an end market destination outside of Latin America. The EMEA segment includes primarily the sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware having an end market destination in EMEA. The Other segment includes primarily the sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware having an end market destination in Asia Pacific.