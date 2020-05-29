SEC Filings Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

On May 25, 2020, FFC Equity Holdings, L.P. (“Purchaser”) terminated the Real Estate Purchase and Sale Agreement dated January 10, 2020 (the “Agreement”), between Purchaser and our wholly-owned subsidiary, Lex-Gen Woodlands, L.P., due to current uncertainty in real estate and financing market conditions.

Under the Agreement, we had agreed to sell our facilities in The Woodlands, Texas (the “Property”) to Purchaser for a purchase price of $15.0 million. Such sale was subject to normal and customary closing conditions, including a study period during which Purchaser could conduct inspections, analyses and other studies of the Property and was permitted to terminate the Agreement in its discretion.

We intend to explore other strategic alternatives with respect to the Property consistent with our strategy to reduce facilities costs, including the potential sale of the Property to an alternative third party.