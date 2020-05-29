Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Lexicon) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of treatments for human disease. The Company is engaged in the development of two drug candidates: telotristat etiprate (LX1032) and sotagliflozin (LX4211). The Company’s telotristat etiprate, is an orally delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for carcinoid syndrome. LX1032 inhibits tryptophan hydroxylase (TPH), which is an orally-delivered small molecule compound that the Company is developing for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome. Sotagliflozin, or LX4211, which is an orally-delivered small molecule compound that the Company is developing for the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus. LX2761 is an orally-delivered small molecule compound for the treatment of diabetes. LX9211 is an orally-delivered small molecule compound for the treatment of neuropathic pain. The Company’s other programs include LX1033, LX2931 and LX7101.