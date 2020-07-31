LEAF GROUP LTD. (NYSE:LFGR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 30, 2020, Leaf Group Ltd. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing financial results for its quarter ended June 30, 2020. The full text of the Company’s press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. The Company also issued a shareholder letter (the “Shareholder Letter”) announcing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The full text of the Shareholder Letter is attached as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 2.02 (including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

The Company makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures in the press release and the Shareholder Letter, and will make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures in its related earnings conference call. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and reasons for why the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful are contained in the attached press release.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On July 30, 2020, the Company held an earnings conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and certain other matters. A copy of the transcript of the conference call is attached as Exhibit 99.3.

The information in this Item 7.01 (including Exhibit 99.3) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

