LEAF GROUP LTD. (NYSE:LFGR) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On July 7, 2020, the Board of Directors of Leaf Group Ltd. (the “Company”) decided to recommence cash retainer compensation for outside directors under the Company’s Outside Director Compensation Program, effective as of July 1, 2020. As previously disclosed, on April 1, 2020, the Board of Directors agreed to forego the 2020 annual equity compensation grant to outside directors under the Company’s Outside Director Compensation Program and to forego all cash retainer compensation under the Company’s Outside Director Compensation Program for the first and second quarters of 2020.



Leaf Group Ltd., formerly Demand Media, Inc., is diversified Internet marketplaces and media company. The Company has online media properties and marketplace platforms that enable communities of creators to reach audiences in lifestyle categories. The Company operates an online studio platform for the professional creation and distribution of content, as well as two online artist marketplaces. Its business comprises two service offerings: Content & Media and Marketplaces. The Company creates media content, including text articles, videos, photographs and designed visual formats, and publishes such content to its owned and operated online properties and to its customers’ online properties. The Company also offers its content creation and distribution platform to provide custom content and other content marketing solutions to brands, publishers and advertisers.