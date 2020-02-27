LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 27, 2020, Lawson Products, Inc. issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter>2019>results. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits 99.1 Press Release issued on February 27, 2020>

EX-99.1 2 a2019q4pr.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Lawson Products Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 ResultsContinued Strong Financial Performance in Fourth QuarterCHICAGO,…To view the full exhibit click

About LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of products and services the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) market. The Company’s product categories include fastening systems, fluid power, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety, welding and metal repair, and other. The Company supplies a range of automotive products, including body hardware, body shop, brake/wheel, fleet/truck, repair harness assembly and other parts. The Company offers approximately 200,000 different core products for sale of which approximately 50,000 products are maintained in its distribution centers. The Company’s customers operate in a range of industries, including automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, oil and gas, mining, wholesale and service.