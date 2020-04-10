LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Files An 8-K Other Events

LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events.

On April 10, 2020, Lawson Products, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), to be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, has been changed to a virtual meeting. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.
A copy of the Company’s press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
The following exhibits are furnished as part of this report:
LAWSON PRODUCTS INC/NEW/DE/ Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 virtualshmeetingpr.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Lawson Products to Hold Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of StockholdersCHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 10,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of products and services the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) market. The Company’s product categories include fastening systems, fluid power, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety, welding and metal repair, and other. The Company supplies a range of automotive products, including body hardware, body shop, brake/wheel, fleet/truck, repair harness assembly and other parts. The Company offers approximately 200,000 different core products for sale of which approximately 50,000 products are maintained in its distribution centers. The Company’s customers operate in a range of industries, including automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, oil and gas, mining, wholesale and service.

