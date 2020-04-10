SEC Filings LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On April 10, 2020, Lawson Products, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), to be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, has been changed to a virtual meeting. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

A copy of the Company’s press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

The following exhibits are furnished as part of this report: