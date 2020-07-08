Laredo Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRDC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Laredo Oil, Inc. is a management services company. The Company is engaged in managing the acquisition and conventional operation of mature oil fields and the further recovery of stranded oil from those fields using enhanced oil recovery (EOR) methods. The Company focuses on EOR applications in depleted and mature oil fields. The Company’s tool is to apply its Underground Gravity Drainage (UGD) process. The Company’s UGD enables a solution, Hyper Down-Spacing, which facilitates manageable production. It is a combination of managed well spacing and gravity drainage through underground access, and uses underground machinery to drill upwards from beneath the target oil field. It also uses gravity to drain remaining mobile oil. The Company offers its services to Stranded Oil Resources Corporation (SORC), a subsidiary of Alleghany Corporation (Alleghany). The Company is engaged in testing various EOR, such as nitrogen and carbon dioxide injection.