Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On February 12, 2020, Lantronix, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), issued a press release setting forth the Company’s financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.
In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information furnished under this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
About Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)
Lantronix, Inc. is a provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of things (IoT) and information technology (IT) assets. The Company organizes its products and solutions into three product lines, including IoT, IT Management and Other. Its IoT products consist of IoT Gateways and IoT Building Blocks. The Company’s IT Management product line includes console management, power management and keyboard video mouse (KVM), products that provide remote out-of-band management (OOBM) access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers and server rooms. Its Other product line includes non-focus products, such as the xPrintServer, xSenso and WiBox. Its connectivity solutions serves a range of industries, including data center, medical, security, environmental and government. The Company conducts its business in approximately three geographic regions, including the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific Japan (APJ).
