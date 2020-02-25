SEC Filings LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On February 25, 2020, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) announced via press release its financial results as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. A copy of that press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and is hereby incorporated by reference.

The information furnished to this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

(d) Exhibits