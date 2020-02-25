LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On February 25, 2020, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) announced via press release its financial results as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. A copy of that press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and is hereby incorporated by reference.
The information furnished to this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.
About LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. The Company’s portfolio of approximately 10 commercial products is spread across a range of imaging modalities. The Company’s Contrast agents are typically non-radioactive compounds that are used in diagnostic procedures, such as cardiac ultrasounds, or echocardiograms, x-ray imaging or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), which are used by physicians to progress the clarity of the diagnostic image. Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive pharmaceuticals used by clinicians to perform nuclear imaging procedures. The Company’s imaging agents include contrast agents and medical radiopharmaceuticals (including technetium generators), including DEFINITY, TechneLite, Xenon Xe 133 Gas (Xenon), Cardiolite and Neurolite.

