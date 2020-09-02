LANDS’ END, INC. (NASDAQ:LE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On September 2, 2020 Lands’ End, Inc. (the “Company”) announced its financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2020. A copy of the Company’s press release containing this information is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(e) On March 26, 2020, the Company announced that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, among other cost-cutting measures, the Company’s management team was voluntarily reducing their base salaries, effective March 28, 2020. In light of developments that have occurred since March 28, 2020, including the Company’s financial performance in its second quarter and current outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year, as reported on September 2, 2020, the Company is announcing the reinstatement of the base salaries of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and President and all other named executive officers, to the levels in effect prior to the reduction, effective as of August 29, 2020 (the beginning of the then current pay period).

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

About LANDS’ END, INC. (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. (Lands’ End) is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories and footwear, as well as home products. The Company operates through two segments: Direct and Retail. The Company offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com. The Direct segment sells products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites, international Websites and direct mail catalogs. The Retail segment sells products and services through Lands’ End Shops at Sears across the United States, the Company’s standalone Lands’ End Inlet stores and international shop-in-shops. The Company’s product categories include Apparel and Non-apparel. The Non-apparel category offers accessories, footwear and home goods. The Company provides embroidery, monogramming, gift wrapping, shipping and other services. In addition, the Company offers sheets and pillowcases, duvet covers and comforters, blankets and throws, mattress pads, towels, rugs and mats, school uniforms and shower curtains.