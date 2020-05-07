Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 lmrk-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 lmrk-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Reports First Quarter Results El Segundo,…

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is engaged in acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The Company leases its properties to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Its segments include Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, Renewable Power Generation and Corporate. The Wireless Communication segment consists of leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry in the United States. The Outdoor Advertising segment consists of leasing real property interests to companies in the outdoor advertising industry in the United States. The Renewable Power Generation segment consists of leasing real property interests to companies in the renewable power industry in the United States. Its property interests underlie its tenants’ infrastructure assets, including freestanding cellular towers and rooftop wireless sites, billboards, wind turbines and solar arrays.