Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On July 29, 2020, Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The Company also announced in the press release that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The cash dividend will be paid to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2020 and payable on August 26, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank (the Bank). The Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits, together with borrowings and other funds, to originate one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, agriculture, municipal and consumer loans. The Bank also invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities using deposits and other borrowings as funding sources. The Bank originates one- to four-family residential real estate loans with both fixed and variable rates. Loans in construction and land lending category include loans to facilitate the development of both residential and commercial real estate. The Company offers various deposits, such as non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market and checking deposits, savings accounts and certificates of deposit.