Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On July 13, 2020, Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it will release earnings for the second quarter of 2020 after the market closes on July 29, 2020 and that it has scheduled a conference call on July 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (CT) to discuss these results. The details regarding the conference call are included in the press release which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

About Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank (the Bank). The Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits, together with borrowings and other funds, to originate one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, agriculture, municipal and consumer loans. The Bank also invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities using deposits and other borrowings as funding sources. The Bank originates one- to four-family residential real estate loans with both fixed and variable rates. Loans in construction and land lending category include loans to facilitate the development of both residential and commercial real estate. The Company offers various deposits, such as non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market and checking deposits, savings accounts and certificates of deposit.