LAMPERD LESS LETHAL INC. (OTCMKTS:LLLI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Lamperd Less Lethal Signs New Distribution Agreement with Valentis to Market Riot Control and Other Security Products Throughout the United States

SARNIA, ON / February 12, 2021 / Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (OTC PINK:LLLI), an innovation leader and manufacturer of advanced security solutions for law enforcement, military and security agencies worldwide, along with its US based Master Parts Distributor, EJC Security Services, Inc., is pleased to announced the signing of a new sales and distribution agreement with Valentis, a defense and risk management firm based in Pittsburgh, PA.

Lamperd Less Lethal has been creating and manufacturing Less Lethal Technology and Ammunition, Public Order Suppression Systems and related innovations for over 50 years. Lamperd extensively develops and tests its products to be highly effective in every type of crisis situation. Lamperd also has a perfect safety record of never having caused a single death or even any serious injury in all of the company’s history of sales to customers around the globe.

The Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market is Projected to Grow by US$5.2 Billion to 2025.

Law Enforcement, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.3 Billion by the year 2025, Law Enforcement will bring in healthy gains.

Valentis will add the superior Lamperd Less Lethal products to its own logistics and support network service as it focuses on being a nationwide distribution partner offering shields, riot helmets and less lethal launchers as well as other peace keeping equipment.

“We are excited to be a distributor for Lamperd Less Lethal and intend to take full advantage of their product line. Valentis is preparing to expand its logistic solution to become a key player throughout the United States,” said Marnie Sutch, CEO of Valentis.

About LAMPERD LESS LETHAL INC. (OTCMKTS:LLLI)

Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of civil defense products that are designed as less lethal alternatives to conventional weapons. As of October 26, 2016, the Company sold over 300 various products, including small and large caliber projectile guns, flash grenades, pepper spray grenades, 37 millimeter and 40-millimeter launching systems and interlocking riot shields. The Company also offers advisory services and hands-on training classes run by accredited instructors. The Company’s products include weapon systems and munitions that are designed to incapacitate opponents, and at the same time ensure the safety of the personnel using the products. The Company also manufacturers, shields, service equipment, training gear and accessories. The products are designed for use by the military and law enforcement and private security personnel.