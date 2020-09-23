LAMPERD LESS LETHAL INC. (OTCMKTS:LLLI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Story continues below

About LAMPERD LESS LETHAL INC. (OTCMKTS:LLLI)

Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of civil defense products that are designed as less lethal alternatives to conventional weapons. As of October 26, 2016, the Company sold over 300 various products, including small and large caliber projectile guns, flash grenades, pepper spray grenades, 37 millimeter and 40-millimeter launching systems and interlocking riot shields. The Company also offers advisory services and hands-on training classes run by accredited instructors. The Company’s products include weapon systems and munitions that are designed to incapacitate opponents, and at the same time ensure the safety of the personnel using the products. The Company also manufacturers, shields, service equipment, training gear and accessories. The products are designed for use by the military and law enforcement and private security personnel.