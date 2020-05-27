SEC Filings LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY (NASDAQ:LJPC) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01

On May 26, 2020, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company learned by way of a press release issued by the FDA that Amivas, LLC, an entity not affiliated with La Jolla, was granted FDA approval of its IV artesunate product. Artesunate is the active ingredient used in LJPC-0118. Amivas had previously been granted Orphan Drug designation for its IV artesunate product. According to FDA regulations, the FDA will not approve another sponsor’s marketing application for the same drug for the same use or indication within 7 years of the initial approval.