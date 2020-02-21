SEC Filings Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 21, 2020, Kirkland\’s Inc. (the \”Company\”) issued a press release reporting sales results for its fourth>fiscal quarter and year-to-date period ended February 1, 2020>(the \”Press Release\”).

A copy of the Press Release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is being furnished, not filed, under item 2.02 of this Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is furnished as part of this Report:

