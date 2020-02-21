Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 21, 2020, Kirkland\’s Inc. (the \”Company\”) issued a press release reporting sales results for its fourth>fiscal quarter and year-to-date period ended February 1, 2020>(the \”Press Release\”).
A copy of the Press Release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is being furnished, not filed, under item 2.02 of this Report on Form 8-K.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
The following exhibit is furnished as part of this Report:
KIRKLAND'S, INC Exhibit
About Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. The Company’s merchandise categories include wall decor, art, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, fragrance and accessories, frames, housewares, impulse and personal accessories, outdoor living and artificial floral products. The Company’s stores also offer a range of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods, as well as items carried throughout the year suitable for gift-giving. The Company’s average stores generally carry approximately 4,700 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs). The Company’s stores operate under various names, such as Kirkland’s, Kirkland’s Home, Kirkland’s Home Outlet, Kirkland’s Outlet and The Kirkland Collection. It operates approximately 380 stores in over 30 states, as well as an e-commerce enabled Website, www.kirklands.com. Its stores’ locations include Texas, Florida, California, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, Arizona, Virginia and Ohio.

