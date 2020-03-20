Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Files An 8-K Other Events

On March 19, 2020, Kirkland\’s, Inc. issued a press release to provide a business update related to novel coronavirus (COVID-19). A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Kirkland’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. The Company’s merchandise categories include wall decor, art, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, fragrance and accessories, frames, housewares, impulse and personal accessories, outdoor living and artificial floral products. The Company’s stores also offer a range of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods, as well as items carried throughout the year suitable for gift-giving. The Company’s average stores generally carry approximately 4,700 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs). The Company’s stores operate under various names, such as Kirkland’s, Kirkland’s Home, Kirkland’s Home Outlet, Kirkland’s Outlet and The Kirkland Collection. It operates approximately 380 stores in over 30 states, as well as an e-commerce enabled Website, www.kirklands.com. Its stores’ locations include Texas, Florida, California, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, Arizona, Virginia and Ohio.