KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. (NASDAQ:KINS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On August 6, 2020 Kingstone Companies, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing its financial results for the fiscal period ended June 30, 2020. The Press Release also announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a $0.04 per share quarterly dividend payable on September 15, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2020. A copy of the Press Release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

On August 5, 2020, the Company held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The following is a listing of the votes cast for or withheld, and the number of broker non-votes, with respect to each nominee for director and a listing of the votes cast for and against, as well as abstentions, with respect to the other matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting. The Company’s stockholders elected each of the nominees as a director, ratified the selection of Marcum LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, approved amendments to the Company’s 2014 Equity Participation Plan (the “Plan”), including an increase in the number of shares of common stock authorized to be issued to the Plan from 700,000 to 1,400,000, and approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers.

2. Ratification of the selection of Marcum LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020:

3. Approval of amendments to the Company’s 2014 Equity Participation Plan (the “Plan”), including to increase the number of shares of common stock authorized to be issued to the Plan from 700,000 to 1,400,000:

4. Advisory vote on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers:

Attached as Exhibit 99.2 is additional financial information about the Company (the “Additional Financial Information”).

(d) Exhibits .