Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On September 8, 2020, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter, ended July 31, 2020, of fiscal year 2021. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The Company is making reference to non-GAAP financial information in the press release. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is contained in the attached press release.

(d) Exhibits:

99.1 Press Release of Kewaunee Scientific Corporation dated September 8, 2020.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.



Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and installation of laboratory, healthcare and technical furniture products. The Company’s products include steel, wood and laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services. It operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic business segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures. The International business segment provides facility design, engineering, construction and project management from the planning stage through testing and commissioning of laboratories.