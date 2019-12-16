Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On December 16, 2019, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter, ended October 31, 2019, of fiscal year 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

(d) Exhibits:

99.1 Press Release of Kewaunee Scientific Corporation dated December 16, 2019.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.