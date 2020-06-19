KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 below.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 18, 2020, KemPharm issued a press release announcing that Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D., President and CEO of KemPharm, issued a letter to shareholders in connection with KemPharm\’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 19, 2020. The letter provided an update on recent events and outlook for 2020 and 2021. KemPharm is furnishing this amendment on Form 8-K/A to the Form 8-K to correct certain typographical errors contained in the original press release.

Specifically, the second sentence of the first paragraph following the heading “Financial Position and Listing Status” should read as follows: “We expect this trend to continue through 2021 as we continue to work with our partners to advance the development of our various product candidates and, if approved, to support the commercial launch of KP415 potentially during the second half of 2021.” In addition, the third sentence of the same paragraph should read as follows: “The combination of continuing services revenue, an improved expense base, completing the first phase of restructuring our debt obligations, and the $5 million regulatory milestone earned under the KP415/KP484 License Agreement as a result of the FDA’s acceptance of the KP415 NDA, has extended our cash runway past the potential March 2, 2021 PDUFA date for the KP415 NDA and up to the debt maturity date of March 31, 2021.”

A copy of the corrected press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Amendment No. 1 on Form 8-K/A.

The information contained in this Item 7.01, and the press release furnished as Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are not incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in any such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

KemPharm, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of prodrugs. The Company uses its Ligand Activated Therapy (LAT) platform technology to create prodrugs. The Company’s product candidate, KP201/APAP, consists of KP201, its prodrug of hydrocodone, which is combined with acetaminophen (APAP). The Company is developing KP201/APAP as an immediate release (IR), a product candidate for the short-term, or no longer than 14 days for the management of acute pain. The Company has designed KP201/APAP with abuse-deterrent properties to address the epidemic of opioid abuse in the United States. The Company also focuses on developing the pipeline of additional prodrug product candidates that targets pain and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The Company’s products include KP201/IR (APAP-free), KP511/ER, KP415, KP606/IR and KP746.