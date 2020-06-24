KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Story continues below

On June 19, 2020, the board of directors, or the Board, of KemPharm, Inc., or the Company, amended and restated the non-employee director compensation policy to eliminate the service retainers paid to the members and chairpersons of the Company\’s audit committee of the Board, compensation committee of the Board and nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board, effective immediately. The Company\’s non-employee directors will continue to receive the annual Board service retainer of $26,250.00 to be paid in quarterly cash installments in arrears on the last day of each calendar quarter in which service occurred. A copy of the non-employee director compensation policy is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

KEMPHARM, INC Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex_191344.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 ex_164839.htm Exhibit 10.1 KemPharm,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of prodrugs. The Company uses its Ligand Activated Therapy (LAT) platform technology to create prodrugs. The Company’s product candidate, KP201/APAP, consists of KP201, its prodrug of hydrocodone, which is combined with acetaminophen (APAP). The Company is developing KP201/APAP as an immediate release (IR), a product candidate for the short-term, or no longer than 14 days for the management of acute pain. The Company has designed KP201/APAP with abuse-deterrent properties to address the epidemic of opioid abuse in the United States. The Company also focuses on developing the pipeline of additional prodrug product candidates that targets pain and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The Company’s products include KP201/IR (APAP-free), KP511/ER, KP415, KP606/IR and KP746.