JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Files An 8-K Other Events

On July 9, 2020, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend (the “Special Dividend”) of $1.85 per share on all issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock and Class A Common Stock of the Company and an annual cash dividend of $0.65 per share on all issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock and Class A Common Stock of the Company (the “Annual Dividend”). The Special Dividend and Annual Dividend will be paid on August 21, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor and distributor of peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds and other nuts. The Company offers nuts under a range of private brands and under the Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Fisher Nut Exactly and Sunshine Country brand names. The Company also markets and distributes a diverse product line of food and snack products, including snack mixes, salad toppings, snacks, snack bites, trail mixes, dried fruit, and chocolate and yogurt coated products under private brands and brand names. The Company’s principal products are raw and processed nuts. The Company’s nut product line includes black walnuts, English walnuts, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts and filberts. The Company’s products are sold through various distribution channels to buyers of nuts, including food retailers, commercial ingredient users, contract packaging customers and international customers.
