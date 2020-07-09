JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01.

On July 9, 2020, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend (the “Special Dividend”) of $1.85 per share on all issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock and Class A Common Stock of the Company and an annual cash dividend of $0.65 per share on all issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock and Class A Common Stock of the Company (the “Annual Dividend”). The Special Dividend and Annual Dividend will be paid on August 21, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

