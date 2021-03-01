SEC Filings ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(d) Appointment of Richard L. McGuirk as a Director for Isabella Bank Corporation and Isabella Bank

On February 24, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Corporation appointed Richard L. McGuirk (age 49) to the Board of Directors of Isabella Bank Corporation and to the Board of Directors of Isabella Bank effective March 31, 2021. Mr. McGuirk will serve a term as a director until the Corporation\’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2021. The Board has determined that Mr. McGuirk is an "independent director" within the meaning of applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mr. McGuirk will serve on the Corporation\’s Loan and Trust committees.

Appointment of Chad R. Payton as a Director for Isabella Bank Corporation and Isabella Bank

Also on February 24, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Corporation appointed Chad R. Payton (age 52) to the Board of Directors of Isabella Bank Corporation and to the Board of Directors of Isabella Bank effective March 31, 2021. Mr. Payton will serve a term as a director until the Corporation\’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2022. The Board has determined that Mr. Payton is an "independent director" within the meaning of applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mr. Payton will serve on the Corporation\’s Audit, Information Technology and Finance committees.

Section 8 – Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 1, 2021, the Corporation issued a press release announcing that its Board of Directors declared a twenty-seven cent ($0.27) per common share first quarter cash dividend, payable March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 26, 2021.

A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 8.01 of Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing made by the registrant under the Securities Act of 1933, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Section 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits: