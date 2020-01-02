INVESTVIEW INC. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On December 31, 2019 Investview issued a press release, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.01

Item 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

The following is filed as an exhibit to this report:

Press Release dated December 31, 2019 Attached



Investview, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.01 2 ex99-01.htm EXHIBIT 99.01 AMENDED PRESS RELEASE This amended press release supersedes the press release issued December 26,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About INVESTVIEW INC. (OTCMKTS:INVU)

Investview, Inc. is a financial services company. The Company operates primarily through its subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to accredited investors, self-directed investors and select financial institutions. It also provides investor education products and newsletters that provide trading ideas. In addition, it offers Foreign Exchange Currency trading newsletters. Its products include Live workshops and workshop certificates; online training and courses; coaching/counseling services; Website/data fees (monthly), and Website/data fees (pre-paid subscriptions). It provides a range of products that allow the self-directed individual investor to find, analyze, track and manage his or her portfolio. Its primary legacy product is an all-inclusive online education, analysis and application platform. The Company provides solution to its clients in the financial community by providing an array of information services that include stock market information and tools.